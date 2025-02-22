‘USAID was allowed in good faith’: Jaishankar calls voter turnout fund ‘worrisome’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the reports about USAID’s $21 million funding to India "worrisome". He said on Saturday, "Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning..."

Jaishankar's reaction came days after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Billionaire Elon Musk, said it cancelled a USD 22 million funding intended for “voter turnout in India”.

"USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith," Jaishankar said. "It's worrisome," he added.

Advertisement

Jaishankar said, "...as a government, we're looking into" the matter. "If there's something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it," the minister said.

‘$21M for voter turnout in India’ In a post on X, DOGE announced, "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled..." This included, "$21M for voter turnout in India; $29M to strenghening political landscape in Bangladesh; $20M for fiscal federalism in Nepal.

Advertisement

No further details on the funding were given in the post.

Later in Washington, speaking at a 'Governors Working Session, Donald Trump said: “Twenty-one million dollars going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We're giving 21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout too.”

A video clipping from the event was posted on social media by the White House on Friday.

India reacts On Friday, India said the revelations about USAID funding for certain activities in the country are "deeply troubling" and have led to concerns about foreign interference in its internal affairs.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said earlier that relevant departments and authorities are looking into the information put out by the United States administration regarding certain US activities and funding.