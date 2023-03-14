‘US-China rivalry in…’: Navy chief concerned over geo-political power play2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:39 AM IST
Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar also highlighted the significant achievement made by the country in the construction of the ‘Made in India’ INS Vikrant aircraft carrier.
The US-China rivalry in the Indo-Pacific region is likely to be a marathon, said Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday while raising concerns over growing geo-political power play in the area. He addressed the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) at Vimarsh on National Security Challenges in the Maritime Domain.
