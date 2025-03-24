USCIS to close H-1B visa cap registration for FY 2026 today! Here are last-minute details

The USCIS is set to close H-1B visa cap registration today. Don't miss out on crucial steps like LCA certification and Form I-129 submission that determine your eligibility for the visa. Get the latest details before the deadline!

Updated24 Mar 2025, 11:31 AM IST
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, people arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(AP)

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will close the initial registration for the H-1B visa cap for the fiscal year 2026 on Monday.

Here's all you need to know:

Application Submission: Applications must be submitted to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for admission into the US under the H-1B classification, regardless of the applicant's profession.

Labour Condition Application (LCA): Before filing Form I-129, employers must submit an LCA to the Department of Labor (DOL) for certification.

LCA Certification: The LCA must be certified by the DOL before submitting Form I-129 to USCIS.

Form I-129 Submission: Employers or agents must submit Form I-129 for a non-immigrant worker either at the correct USCIS location or online.

Visa or Change of Status: If the foreign worker is outside the US, they must apply for a visa at a US embassy or consulate through the US Department of State (DOS).

If the worker is already in the US in valid status, they must apply for a change of status rather than a visa.

Key Takeaways
  • The H-1B visa cap registration for FY 2026 ends today, highlighting the urgency for applicants.
  • Employers must complete a Labour Condition Application (LCA) before filing Form I-129.
  • Understanding the difference between visa applications and changes of status is crucial for foreign workers.
First Published:24 Mar 2025, 11:31 AM IST
