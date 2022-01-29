Use data for transparency, objectivity in decision making: CBIC to officials

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tax and regulatory authorities have been gathering data about transactions in the economy and sharing it among themselves for better oversight and improved compliance
New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has told its officers to use data available with the tax authority in a way that ensures transparency and objectivity in decision-making.
Tax and regulatory authorities have been gathering data about transactions in the economy and sharing it among themselves for better oversight and improved compliance. The latest instruction from CBIC tells officials about setting up a mechanism and culture of using data.
The communication from CBIC said the tax authority has already made significant progress in creating a centralised system for data analytics and risk management to assist field officers. “The next step is to build and foster a mechanism and culture wherein each one of us, regardless of the role and function, actively uses this data to inform our work so as to lend greater transparency and objectivity in decision making," said the communication.
CBIC chairman Vivek Johri said in the communication to officials that data should be cross-referenced and be used productively.
Regulatory authorities have in recent years been stepping up their IT capabilities to gather more intelligence about transactions, which helps them find out data mismatches and discrepancies that warrant a closer look. However, businesses have been saying that the approach to taxation aimed at improved compliance should not in actual practice at the ground level amount to harassment.
GST and customs administrations are highly technology and data-enabled. The Income Tax department recently rolled out a new tax filing portal, while the ministry of corporate affairs is in the process of rolling out the next version of its compliance portal MCA21.
