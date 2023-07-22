comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Use Indian languages to teach, CBSE tells schools as NCERT prioritises making textbooks available
Back

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a directive to its affiliated schools to consider the use of Indian languages as optional mediums of instruction to promote multilingual education. The move comes in line with the National Education Policy, 2020, which aims to introduce education in multiple languages.

CBSE Director (Academic), Joseph Emmanuel, highlighted the importance of this initiative and suggested that Indian languages listed in Schedule 8 of the Indian Constitution could be used as mediums of instruction from the foundational stage up to the end of secondary education (from pre-primary classes to class 12), in addition to the existing options. 

The board emphasised the need for schools to collaborate and pool available resources to effectively implement multilingual education.

Also Read: Historians ‘appalled’ by NCERT trying to make history textbooks ‘one-sided’

The implementation of multilingual education poses challenges, including the availability of skilled teachers proficient in teaching subjects in multiple languages, the creation of high-quality multilingual textbooks, and time limitations, particularly in two-shift government schools.

"The NCERT has taken this serious task on highest priority so that textbooks in 22 scheduled languages can be made available to all students from next sessions," PTI quoted CBSE as saying.

The CBSE acknowledged the efforts made by higher education authorities to provide education in multiple languages and conduct exams in different languages. 

Technical, medical, vocational, skill, and law education textbooks are also being made available in Indian languages. With higher education institutions already adapting to this need, the CBSE believes that schools must become the foundation of multilingual education.

Also Read: NCERT on dropping periodic table: 'Making content more age appropriate’

The Ministry of Education has directed the NCERT to prepare new textbooks in 22 scheduled Indian languages on a priority basis. This initiative will ensure that students have access to quality educational materials in their mother tongue or other Indian languages.

The CBSE's encouragement of Indian languages as mediums of instruction is expected to enhance the accessibility and inclusivity of education, fostering a deeper connection between students and their native languages. 

By embracing multilingual education, schools affiliated with CBSE can contribute significantly to this important endeavour, providing a strong base for future higher education pursuits.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout