Use Indian languages to teach, CBSE tells schools as NCERT prioritises making textbooks available1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM IST
CBSE has directed affiliated schools to consider Indian languages as optional mediums of instruction to promote multilingual education.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a directive to its affiliated schools to consider the use of Indian languages as optional mediums of instruction to promote multilingual education. The move comes in line with the National Education Policy, 2020, which aims to introduce education in multiple languages.
