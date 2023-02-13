Use modern technologies in foodgrain management: Goyal
Goyal also directed FCI officers to use their expertise in foodgrain management and suggest better design of godowns to create higher capacities in limited area of land.
New Delhi: Use modern technologies in foodgrain management and quality control to bring more transparency and minimum human interface, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Monday.
