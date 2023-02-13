New Delhi: Use modern technologies in foodgrain management and quality control to bring more transparency and minimum human interface, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Reviewing the operations of Food Corporation of India in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh, the minister called upon all the officers to send their suggestions to make the functioning of Food Corporation of India more efficient and modern.

Goyal also directed FCI officers to use their expertise in foodgrain management and suggest better design of godowns to create higher capacities in limited area of land.

While reviewing the issues related to wheat and paddy procurement, he directed that FCI should open more procurement centres covering almost all revenue districts so the farmers have option to sell their produce to FCI or to any other agency.

Goyal appreciated the use of E-POP machine at purchase centres in UP and advised that the same system should be implemented in other states also in order to bring more transparency in the procurement system from farmers.

Keeping in view of the demand, population and vast geographic area of Uttar Pradesh, the Union Minister directed that more quantity of Wheat should be offered in the Open Market Sale Scheme to control the market price of Wheat.

While reviewing the storage capacities in the state, Goyal said that all the godowns of FCI, both owned and hired should be of highest standard.

“All the godowns of poor standard should immediately be upgraded by undertaking required repairs else the same should be considered for de hiring," he added.