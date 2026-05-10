‘Use petrol, gas, diesel with restraint, work from home, don't purchase gold’: Modi amid fuel crisis due to US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized the importance of consuming petroleum products with moderation given the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Addressing an event where he virtually inaugurated and laid foundations for projects totaling roughly ₹9,400 crore in Telangana, Modi advised that imported fuel should be utilized only when necessary. He noted that such restraint would conserve foreign exchange and mitigate the economic shocks caused by international conflict.

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Use fuel with restraint: Modi "But, today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petro products only as per need. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war," he said.

'Prioritise work from home' He also said that work-from-home and other similar measures adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic should be brought back.

“During the Corona period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings, and video conferences, and we even became accustomed to them. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest. We must prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again,” Modi said.

‘Save foreign exchange by any means’ Stressing the need to save foreign exchange due to the crisis, Modi called for postponing the purchase of gold and foreign visits for one year. "We have to save foreign exchange by any means," he said.

He also called for reducing consumption of edible oil, reducing use of chemical fertilisers, promoting natural farming and swadeshi products to save foreign exchange and to make the country self-reliant. The Prime Minister encouraged citizens to prioritise Made-in-India and locally manufactured products, including daily-use items such as shoes, bags, and accessories.

‘Postpone foreign vacations’ “The growing culture of weddings abroad, travelling abroad, and vacationing abroad is becoming prevalent among the middle class. We must decide that during this time of crisis, we should postpone travelling abroad for at least a year,” the PM said.

Addressing the farming community, PM Modi championed a transition to natural farming. By urging a 50% cut in chemical usage, he positioned the Indian farmer as a front-line soldier in the fight for environmental sustainability and economic independence.

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Highlighting India's rise as a global leader in solar energy over recent years, Modi also pointed to the significant progress made in ethanol-petrol blending.

The Prime Minister detailed the government's transition from achieving total LPG coverage to expanding affordable piped gas and promoting CNG infrastructure. He credited these strategic shifts with helping India navigate the global energy crunch more effectively.

Offering the Union Government’s full support to Telangana, Modi invited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to participate in the nation's developmental progress.