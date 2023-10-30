Use tech to catch big fish in illegal cross-border trade, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells probe agencies
The minister told delegates at a global conference on cooperation in enforcement matters in Delhi that a collective effort by all agencies was needed to bust smuggling networks
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday told global customs authorities to use technology to nab the big fish in illegal cross-border trade and to share information among themselves to bring large smuggling networks to book.
