Use WhatsApp on multiple phones, new feature to help businesses2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:39 PM IST
- The Meta-owned also informed that the new feature will allow users to link each device with WhatsApp independently and ensure end-to-end encryption of messages
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature allowing users to use same account on multiple devices. The users of messaging application can now use their WhatsApp account on four devices at the same time. The Meta-owned platform informed that the new feature will allow users to link each device with WhatsApp independently and ensure end-to-end encryption of messages, media, and calls.
