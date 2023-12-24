comScore
USECSO names Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport as one of the 'World's most beautiful airports'
USECSO names Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport as one of the ‘World’s most beautiful airports'

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 has won the World Special Prize for an Interior 2023, making it the 'World's most beautiful airport'.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport Wins World Special Prize for an Interior 2023.
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport managed to stand out in a recent announcement from UNESCO's Prix Versailles 2023. It has been recognized as the 'World's most beautiful airport' and was awarded the coveted 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023.'

The world judges panel for the Prix Versailles 2023, chaired by renowned fashion designer Elie Saab, revealed the latest architectural projects to win a world title, among which Bengaluru airport is the only Indian airport to receive this esteemed recognition.

This global acknowledgment highlights the airport's commitment to exceptional design and architecture on a global scale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Bengaluru people on Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2 winning the World Special Prize for an Interior 2023 in the airports category and called it a "commendable feat".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared the glimpses from the Terminal building’s inauguration last year.

“A commendable feat! Congratulations to the people of Bengaluru. Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport is not just a gateway to the vibrant city of Bengaluru but also a showcase of architectural brilliance," he wrote on the microblogging site.

“This accomplishment reflects the country's growing prowess in combining world-class infrastructure with artistic beauty," the Prime Minister added.

Besides this, the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has also secured the top position as the world's most punctual airport in October this year. On-time departure ranking measures the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

The Kempegowda International Airport operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited maintained an "impressive" on-time departure experience for passengers, with 87.51 percent punctuality in July, 89.66 percent in August, and 88.51 percent in September, a BIAL statement had earlier said. 

The Bengaluru airport on August 31 had announced the commencement of international operations at Terminal 2.

Published: 24 Dec 2023, 12:48 PM IST
