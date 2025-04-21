Wife used chilli powder, tied him up and stabbed him - details of ex-Karnataka DGP’s gruesome murder emerge: Report

The former Director General of Police (DGP), Karnataka Police, who was found dead at his Bengaluru home on April 20, fought with his wife hours before his death, reports suggested, as more details start coming in on the sensational murder.

During the fight, his wife allegedly threw chilli powder at Om Prakash, tied him up and then stabbed him to death, NDTV reported, quoting unnamed sources. The 68-year-old former top cop was also attacked with a glass bottle, the report said.

Prakash was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru on April 21 under mysterious circumstances. His body was found with injuries in his house, raising suspicions of foul play.

Prakash's wife, Pallavi, informed police about the incident. The body was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storied house in the upscale HSR Layout in Bengaluru, police said. Police questioned Pallavi and the deceased’s daughter during the investigation for about 12 hours.

After the murder, Pallavi reportedly spoke to the wife of another cop and told her that she had killed her husband, the sources told NDTV.

The wife, according to sources, is the prime suspect in the murder. She reportedly had an altercation with Prakash over property he had transferred to a relative. This fight turned physical, and she stabbed him, according to initial findings.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikash Kumar Vikash told reporters on Sunday that Prakash's son filed a police complaint, based on which investigations are underway.

Who was Om Prakash? -Om Prakash was an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1981 batch.

-He hails from Champaran, Bihar

-Om Prakash held a Master's degree in Geology.

-He began his police career as an additional superintendent of police in Harapanahalli.

-He also served as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Ballari district of Karnataka.

-Prakash also served as the superintendent of police (SP) of Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts of the state

-Prakash also held positions in the state Lokayukta, Fire and Emergency Services and Crime Investigation Department (CID).

-On Prakash was appointed Director General of Police on March 1, 2015.

(With PTI inputs)