'Used to give numerous jobs': Nitish Kumar demands separate railway budget2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:19 AM IST
- The practice of a separate budget for railways began in 1924 and was continued till 2017, after which it was merged with the Union Budget
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has also served as the Union Railway Minister under Atal Bihar Vajpayee, made a demand for a separate Railway Budget on Friday. Nitish Kumar said it is very important to present a separate budget for railways before the general budget.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×