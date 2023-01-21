'Used to give numerous jobs': Nitish Kumar demands separate railway budget

Nitish Kumar welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the petitions challenging the caste survey conducted by his government. "I was appalled when I first learnt that a petition has been filed against the survey. I read in a paper that the petitioner belonged to Bihar Sharif (the district headquarters of Nalanda). I felt like calling him up to know what was wrong with the survey," said Kumar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}