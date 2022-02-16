Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday shared some sweet memories regarding Bappi Lahiri's songs as the cricketer mourned the death of the veteran singer-composer. Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote that he used to listen to Bappi Da 's song "Yaad Aa Raha Hai" in Team India's dressing room.

Calling Bappi Da "Truly amazing", Tendulkar said he will always remember the musician.

I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially “yaad aa raha hai - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing.

आप हमेशा हमें याद रहोगे बप्पी दा! pic.twitter.com/NFougJVt8c — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2022

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli also condoled the demise of Bappi Lahiri.

"A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP," Kohli tweeted.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like "I am a disco dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", "Intehaan ho gayi", "Tamma Tamma Loge", "Yaar bina chain kahan re", and "Aaj rapat jaaye to", among others.

The musician last worked on "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in September 2021. He gave the music to the devotional song, voiced by the US-based Indian singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi.

Though Lahiri was associated and got nationwide acclaim for the disco sound he brought to the Hindi music landscape, he was also known for composing some of the most melodious songs of his era, including "Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna" and "Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera" from "Namak Halaal".

The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer, son Bappa Lahiri.

The last rites will be held on Thursday upon Bappa Lahiri's return from Los Angeles, US.

