Useless statements being made to create panic: Centre on vaccine shortage

Denying the claims of vaccine shortage, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said, the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses has been increased to 13.50 crore for July.

Many states such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha have reported shortages in COVID-19 vaccines. Rubbishing the claims, Useless statements are being made only to create panic among the people.

"Regarding the availability of the vaccine, I have come to know from the statements and letters of various state governments and leaders. This situation can be better understood by an actual analysis of the facts. Useless statements are being made only to create panic among the people," he said.

Union Health Minister said that the Centre provided 11.46 crore vaccine doses to state governments in June.

"To ensure vaccination in government and private hospitals, the Centre provided 11.46 crore vaccine doses to state governments in June. For July, the availability of doses has been increased to 13.50 crore," tweeted Mandaviya (roughly translated from Hindi).

सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों के जरिए टीकाकरण हो सके, इसलिए जून महीने में 11.46 करोड़ वैक्सीन की डोज राज्य सरकारों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को उपलब्ध कराए गए और जुलाई के महीने में इस उपलब्धता को बढ़ाकर 13.50 करोड़ किया गया है। (2/6) — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 14, 2021

He said that the central government on June 19 itself has informed the states on how many vaccine doses will be made available to each of them in July.

"After this, on June 27 and July 13, states were informed in advance about the number of doses available, in batches, each day for the first and second fortnights of July. So the states know very well when and in what quantity they will get the vaccine doses. The central government did this so that state governments can carry out vaccination at district-level without any inconvenience to the people," the minister tweeted.

He also lashed out at states saying, "If the Center is already giving this information in advance on its behalf and even then we see mismanagement and long queues of vaccine takers, then it is very clear what the problem is and who is the reason for it."

..बैच के हिसाब से एडवांस में ही दी गई। इसलिए राज्यों को यह अच्छी तरह से पता है कि उन्हें कब और कितनी मात्रा में वैक्सीन डोज मिलेंगे। केंद्र सरकार ने ऐसा इसलिए किया है ताकि राज्य सरकारें जिला स्तर तक वैक्सीनेशन का काम सही योजना बनाकर कर सकें और लोगों को कोई परेशानी नहीं हो। (4/6) — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 14, 2021

He further slammed politicians for making misleading comments and said, "Politicians making misleading comments in the media need to introspect if they have distanced themselves so much from administrative process and information related to it that they are not aware of the information being provided in advance with regards to the supply of the vaccine.

Over 38.50 crore COVID doses administered in India

Aiming to vaccinate all its citizens against COVID-19, India has administered over 38.50 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine in its ongoing inoculation drive so far.

As per the 7 pm provisional report, 34,10,974 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.

The government report further added that nearly 12 crore vaccines have been administered in the age group of 18-44. As many as 11,59,50,619 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 40,19,089 have received their second dose.

While 15,49,982 vaccine doses were administered their first dose, 1,19,121 vaccine doses were given a second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

(With inputs from agencies)





