Useless statements being made to create panic: Centre on vaccine shortage

"After this, on June 27 and July 13, states were informed in advance about the number of doses available, in batches, each day for the first and second fortnights of July. So the states know very well when and in what quantity they will get the vaccine doses. The central government did this so that state governments can carry out vaccination at district-level without any inconvenience to the people," the minister tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}