User charges under station redevelopment programme to be inflation-linked

Earlier this month railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav had told Mint that redevelopment of of Habibganj, Bhopal and Gandhinagar stations is likely to be completed year-end. “For 50 more stations, the tender will be finalized in this financial year. The six tenders that have been opened got a good response. This is another way of financing the development of the stations to make it world class, without putting any money from the government," Yadav had said in an interview.