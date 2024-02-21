Users in India, US spend 90 minutes a day on audio series: Redseer report
The total addressable market for audio series in India is expected to grow from 350 million users in 2023 to 540 million by 2027, the report said.
New Delhi: Users in India and the US spent 1.3 hours a day on audio series content in 2021, and by the end of 2022 dedicated as much as 1.5 hours a day to it, according to a survey by Redseer Strategy Consultants. The survey was carried out in India and the US, which are seen as early-adoption markets for streaming audio, and had 903 respondents in India and 1,121 in the US.