NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic may have ensured virtual dating is here to stay, but young Indians are also looking to engage with their potential partners in ways different from pre-pandemic days. According to Tinder's Future of Dating report, users engaged in conversations 32% longer during February 2021 as opposed to tyear-ago period.

The loss and loneliness of the pandemic led to 11% more swipes and 42% more matches per Tinder member, the company said. Daters embraced the new normal with nearly half of Tinder members video chatting with a match during the pandemic.

The findings are based on aggregated Tinder app activity between January 2020 and February 2021 besides responses from 2,000 singles in India surveyed between September and November 2020 and 5,000 members in the US in May and August 2020.

Further, bios or short descriptions that first come up with a potential match’s profile, saw more mentions of topical issues, indicating that users were open to discussing mental health and privacy-related concerns and personal portrayal becoming more real. Tinder that does not snoop in on conversations between people but can access bios, said mentions of ‘anxiety’ grew 31%, ‘normalize’ grew 15 times, ‘boundaries’ 19% and ‘consent’ 11% over the past year.

Tinder members used their bios to make their expectations clear: the phrase ‘wear a mask’ went up 100 times through the pandemic. From the 2000 Indian singles surveyed, 71% said they were open about their hygiene preference prior to meeting a date. About 66% said knowing their date’s mask-wearing habits before they meet is important while 66% remained six feet apart when deciding to meet a date in real life.

User in the GenZ cohort (the 18-25 age group) are also choosing to keep things fluid and not define a relationship as serious or in other specific terms, the report said while 62% of users expressed their unwillingness to commit, and would rather define the relationships on their own terms. Tinder users utilised the pandemic for seeking more open-ended relationships instead of conventional terms of dating.

One of every three Gen Z in India feels lonely due to lack of social interactions (35%); and believes they’ve had to hit pause on their entire lives (34%). Gen Z Indians cited ‘making new connections’, ‘finding friends in their communities’, and ‘looking for fun hangout buddies’ as the top reasons to swipe today.

With in-person dating becoming risky, people turned to dating apps to continue socially interacting with others. While born out of necessity, digital dating has been embraced as the new normal with many singles appreciating the ability of digital dates to lower the pressure associated with getting to know someone. 68% found it easier to make connections online, 67% said meeting new people online was liberating, and 60% felt less judged while interacting.

As people are more inclined to seek meaningful connections after a challenging year, virtual dating will become more important now than ever -- as a large degree of trust must be formed before meeting in person, according to executives at the dating app. “Users certainly are more cautious in meeting in-person now, and that’s why leading dating apps have introduced questions that specify if users prefer “virtual dating" or “social distancing with mask". With lockdown-imposed restrictions on movement, dating app users want to first explore a “connection" before meeting in person, but it is too early to conclude if this practice would lead to change in mindset in the long run or not," Parul Bhandari, a sociologist specialising in the study of marriage and intimacies had said in an earlier interview to Mint.

