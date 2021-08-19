Users spends more time on virtual dating: Tinder report

As people are more inclined to seek meaningful connections after a challenging year, virtual dating will become more important now than ever -- as a large degree of trust must be formed before meeting in person, according to executives at the dating app. “Users certainly are more cautious in meeting in-person now, and that’s why leading dating apps have introduced questions that specify if users prefer “virtual dating" or “social distancing with mask". With lockdown-imposed restrictions on movement, dating app users want to first explore a “connection" before meeting in person, but it is too early to conclude if this practice would lead to change in mindset in the long run or not," Parul Bhandari, a sociologist specialising in the study of marriage and intimacies had said in an earlier interview to Mint.