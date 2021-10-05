USIBC presents 2021 Global Leadership Humanitarian Awards to leaders of Accenture, IBM, Microsoft

NEW DELHI : The US-India Business Council (USIBC) has presented the 2021 Global Leadership Humanitarian Awards to top leaders of Accenture, IBM and Microsoft, for forming the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response (GTF) that helped India fight a brutal second wave of covid-19 infections earlier this year.

Nisha Biswal, President, USIBC and SVP (senior vice president) for International Strategy and Global Initiatives, US Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that Julie Sweet, CEO and Chair, Accenture; Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM; and Brad Smith, President and Vice-Chair, Microsoft had “quickly coordinated a group of 40+ CEOs to assemble corporate resources to aid relief efforts in India."

“The outpouring of corporate support to procure ventilators, oxygen concentrators and support employees on the ground were unparalleled in the global fight against covid-19," she said in her statement.

“We are grateful to Accenture, IBM and Microsoft for spurring this coalition and for the incredible drive and passion these leaders brought to this challenge. In addition to procuring critical medical supplies, the Global Task Force created a network of support for millions of employees who were impacted by covid-19 in India during the second wave," she added.

India suffered a brutal second wave of the covid-19 pandemic in April-May which saw many thousands of people sickened by the Delta variant of the coronavirus that was first noticed in China in late 2019. Many of the sick died due to breathing problems exacerbated by the lack of oxygen supplies in hospitals.

The US was among more than 50 countries that rushed medical supplies to India including oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

