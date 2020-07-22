Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India and the US together can play an important role in helping the global economy bounce back quicker post the coronavirus pandemic and urged the US investors to invest in India’s growth story.

“US-India friendship has scaled many heights in the past. Now it is time our partnership plays an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the pandemic," Modi said addressing the India Ideas Summit organized by the US-India Business Council (USIBC).

Modi said India has what is needed to power the global economic recovery. “The rise of India means a rise in trade opportunities with a nation that you can trust. A rise in global integration with increasing openness," he added.

The International Monetary Fund has projected the global economy to contract by 4.9% in 2020 with India’s economy estimated to shrink by 4.5% during FY21 as a result of fall in economic activity due to coronavirus pandemic.

Modi said even during the ongoing pandemic, India has attracted FDI of more than $20 billion in April-July period while pledged investments from US has already crossed $40 billion this year.

Prime minister said global business business is too focused on efficiency and optimization. “We forgot to focus on resilience against external shocks. Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. This means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade," he added.

Inviting US companies to invest in sectors like technology, healthcare, insurance, civil aviation, defence and infrastructure, Modi said there can’t be a better time to invest in India. “India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities and options. India celebrates openness in people and in governance. Open minds make open markets. Open markets lead to greater prosperity," he added.

Modi said with the success of the health assurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, crop insurance scheme PM Fasal Bima Yojna, and Jan Suraksha or social security schemes, the government has laid the ground for quick adoption and acceptance of insurance products. “There are large untapped opportunities for increasing insurance cover in health, agriculture, business and life insurance. To generate long term and assured revenues, the Indian insurance sector is one of the best investment options right now," he added.

