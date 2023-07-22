US-India ties: President Joe Biden's Science Adviser calls for AI collaboration with India2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST
The Science Advisor to President Biden, Arati Prabhakar, said that the US and countries like India need to collaborate on shaping the course of artificial intelligence. This comes after the US administration enlisted the help of IT giants to prevent the misuse of AI.
The Science Advisor to President Joe Biden, Arati Prabhakar on Friday said that the United States and like-minded countries including India need to work together for shaping the course of artificial intelligence.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×