The Science Advisor to President Joe Biden , Arati Prabhakar on Friday said that the United States and like-minded countries including India need to work together for shaping the course of artificial intelligence.

This came after the US administration roped in several IT giants like Google and Microsoft to ensure that it is not misused and is being used for the public good.

Speaking to PTI, Indian-American Prabhakar said, “The work that we are doing includes working with companies to hold them accountable and there's some important progress on that today."

"We're also working on executive actions that we can take within existing law, and the President is considering an executive order that we think can really boost our ability to deal with AI's harms and also start using it for good," she said.

She further stated, “That's what we can do from the executive branch. We'll also continue to work with Congress on bipartisan legislation as they start putting legislation forward. Then critically and underpinning all of this is the work that we're doing globally with our international partners and allies, including with India."

According to Arati Prabhakar, artificial intelligence was one of the important topics of discussion when President Joe Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here last month.

“And that is because this is a global technology. It's everywhere. Everyone is participating and it's really affecting, it's going to affect everyone's lives and we want to make sure that like-minded countries work together to shape the course of AI," she told PTI.

She recalled that PM Modi made a wonderful joke when he addressed Congress in the United States. “He (PM Modi) said he thought AI stood for America, India, which is another war of interpreting it."

Joe Biden on Friday announced voluntary commitments that the administration has worked on with seven leading AI companies which include Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and some of the smaller AI companies.

“It is such an important step that we've been able to achieve by holding these companies to account because it's the first time that the industry has started to come together and take responsibility," she added.

She also described AI as the most powerful technology of this time and said the president's been clear that how it is used is going to express their values, as per PTI inputs.

“That’s is why I think it is so important for like-minded countries, for democratic countries to come together and make sure that we're working together to use AI in ways that express our values," said the top American scientific official.

