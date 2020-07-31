The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked the penalty for using mobile phones while driving. Under the new rules, a penalty of ₹10,000 will be imposed on those using mobile phones while driving. This is being done to ensure stricter adherence to traffic laws in the state and improve road safety.

"A penalty of ₹10,000 to be imposed on people using mobile phones while driving. Notification issued by the State Transport Department on July 30, Thursday after Uttar Pradesh govt passed this mandate in June," ANI tweeted.

According to a WHO report on the use of mobile phones while driving, studies suggest that drivers using a mobile phone are approximately four times more likely to be involved in a crash than when a driver does not use a phone.

"Their role in driver distraction and consequently in road traffic crashes means that some measure of “reining in" their use while driving is required. This will require legislative measures, creative ways of enforcement, some degree of regulation of industry, and a shift in societal perceptions about what behaviour is “acceptable" at the wheel," the report said.

