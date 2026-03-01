US-Iran conflict: Delhi IGI Airport cancels 100 services, informs flyers of delay in int'l flights over airspace closure

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday announced potential delays and adjustments to westbound international flights due to tensions and airspace closures in the Middle East, news agency ANI reported.

The development comes after several countries in the Middle East closed their airspace after tensions escalated in the region following the strikes the United States and Israel carried out against Iran.

In a travel advisory, IGI airport advised passengers to stay updated with their respective flight's status before heading to the airport, adding that they should refer to the airport's official website to get real-time updates.

The advisory read, “Due to the ongoing political developments in the Middle East, westbound international flights may face delays or schedule adjustments. Passengers are strongly encouraged to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information before heading to the airport. For real-time updates, please visit our official website: www.newdelhiairport.in.”

Indian airports cancel flights A total of 100 flights have been cancelled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, which includes 60 departing and 40 arriving flights, ANI reported, citing sources.

A total of 125 flights have been cancelled at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport so far, including 67 outbound and 58 inbound services.

At Tiruchirappalli International Airport, authorities have cancelled 17 incoming and 16 outgoing flights for 1 March, while three arrivals and two departures have been called off for 2 March.

Airlines release travel advisories Air India released an advisory on Sunday stating that passengers flying to or from the Middle East will be given full flexibility on their bookings, as many travellers have been affected by continuing airspace disruptions.

Earlier, IndiGo also announced that it had temporarily halted certain international services operating through Middle Eastern airspace. The airline said the suspension will remain in place until 2 March 2026.

Air India Express has cancelled more than 110 services as airspace restrictions remain in place over Iran and parts of the Middle East.

Airlines suspend operations in the Middle East Meanwhile, international carriers such as Emirates have temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 3:00 p.m. UAE time on Monday, 2 March.

At Doha's Hamad International Airport, operations continued to be on hold after the Qatari airspace was shut down.

Middle East tensions soar Tensions in the Middle East region soared since Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran and targeted its military and naval forces, which prompted retaliation from Tehran. Hours after it was attacked, Iran targeted US bases in several Middle East countries, thereby plunging the region into a wider and renewed military confrontation.

On Saturday, explosions were heard across several cities in the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, and Manama. In Dubai, the man-made island Palm Jumeirah also reported an incident of fire, whereas Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, was evacuated minutes after an explosion occurred nearby.

The tensions have escalated further after Iran's state-run agency on Sunday (local time) announced that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strike on Saturday, throwing the country into a state of mourning. Following his death, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed avenge, calling Khamenei's killing a "declaration of war against Muslims."