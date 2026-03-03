US-Iran conflict: India plans 58 flights on 4 March as airspace disruptions continue, says MoCA

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday said that Indian carriers operated a total of 24 flights in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict, and added that the carriers are further planning to operate 58 flights on Wednesday.

Sharing an operational update amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the MoCA said that of the 58 planned flights, at least 30 are from IndiGo and 23 from Air India and Air India Express.

In a statement released today, the ministry said that "Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace."

The development comes days after the United States and Israel launched strikes at Iran and targeted its key military and naval forces. On 28 February, at least 47 Iranian leaders were reported dead, including the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose death has further worsened the situation, as Tehran vowed to avenge his death.

MoCa continues to monitor the situation The Ministry added that it continues to monitor the evolving airspace situation in parts of West Asia and its impact on international flight operations. As of 3 March, a total of 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers were reported cancelled.

MoCA said that the government is ensuring special arrangements to facilitate the movement of all those stranded in parts of West Asia, adding that the airlines are deploying additional capacity wherever required and are also coordinating with foreign aviation officials, along with Indian missions abroad, to ensure safe passenger movement.

PM Modi speaks to Gulf leaders, voices concerns for Indians in West Asia Over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to several leaders in West Asia and has voiced concerns regarding the safety and welfare of Indians stuck in the region. PM Modi also condemned the attack on West Asian countries, which has plunged the region into a wider military confrontation. On Wednesday, PM Modi held telephonic conversations with the Sultan of Oman and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. Previously, he spoke to the King of Bahrain, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Stranded Indians seek Centre's help According to news agency ANI, several tourists from Telangana, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh have been stuck in Bahrain and have now sought the Central government's help in returning home, as tensions escalate, compelling airlines to cancel or suspend flights amid airspace closures. The conflict has disrupted the aviation sector, with some of the world's largest airlines, including Etihad, Emirates, and Qatar Airways, forced to suspend or cancel flights.