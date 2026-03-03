US-Iran conflict: PM Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman, crown prince of Kuwait, raises concern over Indians in region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and expressed concern over attacks on their countries amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, news agency PTI reported.

Citing officials, the report said that in his telephonic conversations with the two leaders, PM Modi discussed the welfare and security of the Indian diaspora residing in those countries. The official said, “The prime minister spoke to two important leaders from the Gulf region on Tuesday afternoon. He had a phone call with the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and also had a conversation with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.”

Wider conflict in West Asia? The phone call comes at a time when the West Asian region has been plunged into a deeper and renewed military confrontation after the United States and Israel, on 28 February, launched strikes on Iran and targeted the country's naval and military forces. During the strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was among 47 leaders who were killed, prompting strong retaliation from Tehran, which attacked Israel and US military installations in the Gulf region, as well as the global business and aviation hubs in Doha and Dubai.

PM Modi speaks to Gulf leaders PTI reported that in the last two days, PM Modi has spoken to several leaders in the Gulf region. This included the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

During his conversations, PM Modi has condemned the recent attacks on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which violated their sovereignty and territorial integrity. Asserting India's support, PM Modi said that New Delhi stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult time.

He also spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah II and expressed deep concern over the evolving geopolitical situation in the region. Additionally, he held conversations with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Indians stranded in West Asia seek Centre's help According to an ANI report, many Indians are stranded in the Gulf region after the conflict threw the region into chaos, prompting airlines to cancel or suspend flights for the time being amid airspace closures. Some of the world's largest airlines, including Etihad, Emirates, and Qatar Airways, have also suspended or cancelled services, leaving many tourists stranded in the region.

A group of tourists have sought urgent assistance from the Central and State governments after being stranded in Bahrain amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The tourists hailed Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad resident Salmon Raj.

The group had travelled to Bahrain on a tourist visa on 24 February nd was scheduled to return to Hyderabad after four days. However, their departure plans were disrupted following sudden hostilities, which led to airport closures and flight cancellations.

Sharing a video message, Salmon Raj appealed to the Centre and the state governments for immediate evacuation. "We are requesting the Government of India and the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for help. We came here on a tourist visa, and when we went to the airport to return, bombs were falling, and missiles were being fired. The check-in counters were closed, and there was no proper response," Raj said.



(with agency inputs)