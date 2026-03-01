US-Iran conflict impacts air passengers LIVE: Air India cancels 50 flights, India says 444 international routes affected

US-Iran conflict impacts flights LIVE: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Sunday informed that 444 flights of domestic carriers are expected to be cancelled on 1 March, due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East.
In a post on social media platform X, the ministry said that 410 flights were cancelled on Saturday.
- Major airports remain on operational alert to manage potential diversions and ensure seamless passenger facilitation.
- “Passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management are being closely monitored, with senior officials deployed on the ground,” it added.
Air India cancels 50 flights on Sunday — Check full list
Full-cost carrier Air India on Sunday said that it has cancelled 50 international services so far, due to the middle east conflict.
Scheduled operations of the following flights have been impacted and cancelled for the day according to the Tata Group-owned airline:
- AI191/AI144: Mumbai-Newark / Newark - Mumbai,
- AI127/AI126: Delhi-Chicago / Chicago-Delhi (via Vienna),
- AI187/AI188 and AI189 and AI190: Delhi-Toronto / Toronto-Delhi (via Vienna),
- AI2025/AI2026: Delhi-Frankfurt / Frankfurt-Delhi,
- AI2027/AI2028: Mumbai-Frankfurt / Frankfurt-Mumbai,
- AI143/AI142 and AI147/AI148: Delhi-Paris / Paris-Delhi.
IndiGo says airspace closure over middle east extended
In a post on X, domestic carrier IndiGo said that amid ongoing conflict in the middle east, “the temporary suspension of select international flights that use Middle East airspace has been extended until 2nd March 2026, 23:59 hours (or 11.59 pm) IST.”
- Another PTI report added that as many as 26 international flights from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) to various Gulf countries have been cancelled on Sunday.
- And another six flights to various Gulf destinations from Kannur International Airport on Sunday were also cancelled, authorities said.
- At Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), 35 flights to the Gulf region were cancelled as per the schedule posted on the official website.
- At Calicut International Airport, around 10 flights to the Gulf region were cancelled, officials said.
Airspace closed, flights cancelled: Latest updates
Several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Syria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar have closed their airspace after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, AFP reported.
- Lufthansa Group (including Swiss and ITA Airways): cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil and Tehran until March 7. Flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi cancelled until Sunday.
- Algerian carrier Air Algerie: suspending Saturday's flights to Amman, Dubai and Doha.
- Finnair: suspended daily flights to Dubai and Doha until March 6.
- Norwegian: suspending its flights to and from Dubai up until and including March 4.
- Wizz Air: Hungary's low-cost carrier suspended "all flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until March 7 inclusive" and cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia until March 2.
- Garuda Indonesia: Indonesia's flag carrier temporarily suspended flights to and from Doha "until further notice", the company said in a statement Sunday.
India gives visa extension for stranded foreign travellers
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an advisory on Sunday asked foreign nationals in the country to approach their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) if they require assistance with visa extensions or need to regularise their stay.
It is not immediately clear how many foreign tourists are stranded in India due to the flight cancellations, PTI reported.
