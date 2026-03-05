US-Iran conflict: West Indies' team gets charter flight to return home hours after Daren Sammy voices frustration

Hours after West Indies coach Daren Sammy complained on social media about not getting to go home, after international airspace restrictions were imposed following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, a charter flight was arranged for the West Indies' team. The team was knocked out of the T20 World Cup after it lost to India in the Super Eight match on Sunday, March 1 in Kolkata.

Four days later, the team was left stranded in the country after international restrictions were imposed on Saturday, February 28.

A source told PTI, “A charter has been arranged for the West Indies to fly home.”

Reacting to the arrangement of the flight, Daren Sammy said, “Got an update. That's all WI wanted.”

Earlier in the day, he had posted on social media that he just wanted to go home. In another post, Sammy demanded clarity on their travel plans. “At least an update, tell us something. Today, tmw, next week. It's been 5 days,” he said.

Within hours, a chartered flight was arranged for the team to fly back home.

Several West Indies players are in India with their IPL franchise for the remaining matches in the T20 World Cup.

Rovman Powell is in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, with their camp scheduled to start on March 18. Sherfane Rutherford plays for Mumbai Indians, while Shimron Hetmyer represents Rajasthan Royals and Romario Shepherd is with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who begin training on March 15.

An official of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said the International Cricket Council was handling the matter.

"It is completely handled by ICC. We have no update on the West Indies team's movement but as per the latest update they are still here and looking for a chartered flight," the official had told PTI earlier in the day.

Cricket West Indies had said it was working with the ICC and relevant authorities to ensure the safe return of the players. "Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies senior men's team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions," the board had said in a statement.

"These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons."

"CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families and stakeholders during this time."

(With PTI inputs)