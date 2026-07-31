US-Iran War: 16 Indians, including 10 seafarers, killed in Middle East since February, Govt tells Parliament

As many as 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in the Middle East since the US-Iran war began in February, the government has informed the Parliament.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in response to a query from CPI(M) MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha.

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The Ministry of External Affairs was asked the number of Indian seafarers and other Indian nationals killed, injured, stranded or evacuated due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026, 16 Indian nationals including 10 seafarers have lost their lives in the Middle East (one in Saudi Arabia; two in Kuwait; eight in Oman; one in Iraq; and four in UAE), and 75 Indians have been injured (32 in UAE; 24 in Oman; four in Qatar; 13 in Kuwait; one in Saudi Arabia; and one in Israel)," Singh said.

Brittas had asked details aboyt “the number of Indian seafarers and other Indian nationals killed, injured, stranded or evacuated due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East since January, 2026, country-wise”

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In a separate accident not related to attacks, 12 Indian nationals lost their lives in Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar, he said.

Details of compensation and assistance The CPI (M) leader also asked the government the details of compensation and assistance provided to them or their families and the diplomatic actions taken pursuant to such incidents.

The MEA said in response that the government, in coordination with the host governments, extended all possible assistance to the families of the deceased Indian nationals for early repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

The injured Indian nationals received medical treatment in local hospitals. Indian embassies and consulates coordinated with the local authorities and the hospitals for regular updates on the health condition and extended all required assistance, viz, establishing contact with the family members, guidance on available travel options and their safe return to India, etc, the MoS said in the reply.

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The MEA said in response that the government, in coordination with the host governments, extended all possible assistance to the families of the deceased Indian nationals for early repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

"In all cases involving war-zone incidents, under the DGMA Welfare Scheme (Seafarers' Welfare Fund Society - SWFS), an ex-gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh is provided. Following due diligence and verification, the amount is disbursed by the government expeditiously to the next of kin of the affected seafarers.

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"Seafarers covered under the Collective Bargaining Agreements signed with their respective unions are also eligible for additional war-zone compensation, by Maritime Union of India - for officers ( ₹12 lakh), or National Union of Seafarers of India - for crew ( ₹10 lakh)," he added.

Brittas also asked whether the Ministry proposes a dedicated crisis protection and insurance mechanism for Indians working in conflict-prone regions?

“In all cases involving war-zone incidents, under the DGMA Welfare Scheme (Seafarers’ Welfare Fund Society - SWFS), an ex-gratia compensation of ₹10 lakhs is provided. . Seafarers covered under the Collective Bargaining Agreements signed with their respective unions are also eligible for additional war-zone compensation, by Maritime Union of India - for officers ( ₹12 lakh), or National Union of Seafarers of India - for crew ( ₹10 lakh)” the MEA responded.

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2,557 Indian nationals moved from Iran to Armenia In response to a separate query, the minister said that since the onset of hostilities in West Asia (Middle East) in February 2026, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the cross-border movement of 2,557 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia/Azerbaijan for their onward travel to India.

The government estimates that there may be about 7,000 Indian nationals in Iran, which include seminary students, medical students, workers, seafarers and fishermen, Singh said.

The government has raised the issues faced by Indian medical students studying in Iran, who had to return to India due to the conflict, with the Iranian authorities, and is exploring ways to mitigate the situation.

Similarly, Indian nationals desiring to travel to Iran have been advised to postpone their travel plan till the situation improves, the government said.

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In a separate query, the MEA was asked whether the government has taken note of visa restrictions imposed on former Indian employees of the Iranian Hospital, Dubai, including a large number of healthcare professionals from Kerala.

"Government attaches high importance to the welfare and well-being of the Indian nationals living abroad. It is aware of the issues faced by over 130 Indian nationals who were working in an Iranian Hospital in Dubai due to the decision taken by the local government to close the facility," Singh said.

The Indian Mission and Post in the UAE have remained engaged with the affected Indian nationals and extended all possible assistance.

The government attaches high importance to the welfare and well-being of the Indian nationals living abroad.

"The matter has also been raised with the local authorities through diplomatic channels. However, it is to be noted that decision in matters related to visa falls within the sovereign jurisdiction of any country," he added.

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(With agency inputs)