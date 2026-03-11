US-Iran War: EAM Jaishankar speaks with Iranian foreign minister Araghchi - 'agreed to remain in touch'

US-Iran War: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, amid growing concerns over the fallout from the West Asia crisis, particularly regarding energy supplies.

It was the third time that Jaishankar spoke with Araghchi since the US and Israel launched the joint military strikes on Iran, news agency PTI said.

"A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said on social media.

The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid growing global concerns about disruptions to oil supplies amid the crisis in West Asia, the agency said.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

Jaishankar conveyed to Araghchi India's deep concern over the developments in Iran and the region, according to PTI.

What did Jaishankar say in Parliament? On Monday, Jaishankar spoke in Parliament and said that India is in favour of a return to dialogue and diplomacy amid the West Asia crisis and advocates de-escalation, restraint, and the protection of civilians.

Jaishankar, who made statements in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to closely monitor emerging developments.

He said this round of conflict started on 28 February and it has witnessed not only fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other, but also attacks on a number of Gulf States. There have been numerous casualties, including at the leadership level in Iran, as well as the destruction of infrastructure in the region.

The Minister said the government had issued a statement on 28 February expressing its deep concern and urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians.

"We believed and we continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. It is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected," he said.