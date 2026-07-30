US-Iran War: PM Modi chairs high-level security review meeting - What was discussed?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CSS) to review the situation in the context of ongoing West Asia conflict and measures taken by various ministries and departments, a government statement said. This was the 4th special CCS meeting on the issue.

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Prime Minister discussed with a group of senior ministers the prevailing global security situation and how to maintain supply chain uninterrupted despite conflicts in different zones, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Black Sea, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

The extended Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by the prime minister, was attended by permanent members - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and special invitees - Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, official sources said.

Prime Minister Modi said in the meeting that a whole of government approach be continued to be adopted to tackle the challenges arising due to the crisis, the statement shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said. “He said that a unified coordinated mechanism be put in place for regular monitoring of all the developments to ensure expeditious implementation of appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of the citizens,” it said.

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The safety of Indian citizens in conflict zones and the protection of seafarers were also reviewed in detail during the two-hour-long meeting at the Parliament House complex.

The prime minister directed to establish a mechanism to provide timely information, emergency assistance and counselling to seafarers and their families, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi said that all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens as well as the Indian diaspora from the impact of this conflict. He also said that in order to ensure energy independence, emphasis should be made on renewable energy sources including solar energy and other non-fossil-fuel based sources, the statement read.

India's 40% energy import came through Hormuz Before the US-Israel's war with Iran, India's 40 per cent energy import came through the Strait of Hormuz. With the conflict not ending permanently, India's energy import from West Asia was badly hit.

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The energy import through the Strait of Hormuz continues to be minimum due to the intermittent attacks on the oil and cargo ships.

Last week, the Yemen-based Houthi militia announced that it will target Saudi Arabian tankers attempting to cross the Bab al-Mandab. The group also targeted a few ships following the announcement.

Impact on Bab al-Mandab The Bab al-Mandab connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea and a critical chokepoint for global trade, and energy supplies -- similar to the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the data available, the impact is already visible as ships crossings through the Bab al-Mandab decreased to an average 31 per day over the past three days in comparison to 43 per day in the first half of July.

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Besides, Russian oil import through the Black Sea is also under pressure as Russia-Ukraine war intensified.

There have been several attacks on ships passing through the Black Sea in last few days.

India depends on imports to meet its over 88 per cent energy requirements. India also imports a large amount of fertilisers from various sources. Besides about one crore Indians live and work in West Asia.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is the top government group in India that makes final choices on defense, war strategy, and national safety. Led by the Prime Minister along with top ministers for defense, home affairs, finance, and foreign affairs

Cabinet Secretary briefed the CCS Cabinet Secretary briefed the CCS about the present geo-political situation. He spoke about the initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG/LPG and fertilizers, the statement said.

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“He said that sources for procurement of LPG have already been diversified and the overall stock and supply position of major petroleum products remain adequate,” he said according to the statement.

Availability of adequate crude oil has enabled Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100%, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products, the secretary told the CCS. Initiatives have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections which have resulted in substantial increase in PNG connections, he said.

A whole of government approach be continued to tackle the challenges arising due to the crisis.

“The Government is also facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and regasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026,” the secreteary said at the meeting as per the PIB statement.

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(With agency inputs)