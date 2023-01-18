USTDA involved in Indian projects with investment opportunities of $37 bn

USTDA involved in Indian projects with investment opportunities of $37 bn2 min read . 08:11 PM IST
- USTDA has launched a new partnership with eight state governments in India for an ‘inter-state clean energy procurement programme’
NEW DELHI :Director of US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Enoh T. Ebong on Wednesday said that the agency’s portfolio in India consists of about 200 projects which have an investment potential of $37 billion.
NEW DELHI :Director of US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Enoh T. Ebong on Wednesday said that the agency’s portfolio in India consists of about 200 projects which have an investment potential of $37 billion.
The director of the agency also announced that USTDA has launched a new partnership with eight state governments in India for an ‘inter-state clean energy procurement programme’. The states with which the USTDA has announced a partnership are Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
The director of the agency also announced that USTDA has launched a new partnership with eight state governments in India for an ‘inter-state clean energy procurement programme’. The states with which the USTDA has announced a partnership are Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
“USTDA today launched a new partnership with eight state government called the interstate clean energy procurement programme. USTDA is funding training of their public procurement officials with the ultimate goal of implementing clean energy projects that are of the highest quality," she said.
“USTDA today launched a new partnership with eight state government called the interstate clean energy procurement programme. USTDA is funding training of their public procurement officials with the ultimate goal of implementing clean energy projects that are of the highest quality," she said.
She said that the financing would come from a range of stakeholders including private and public sector companies and multilateral banks.
She said that the financing would come from a range of stakeholders including private and public sector companies and multilateral banks.
“Our mission is to advance sustainable infrastructure in emerging economies around the globe in collaboration with US industry. For 30 years, we have partnered with India’s private sector, state governments and federal government to contribute to the development of infrastructure projects that they have identified as their priorities."
“Our mission is to advance sustainable infrastructure in emerging economies around the globe in collaboration with US industry. For 30 years, we have partnered with India’s private sector, state governments and federal government to contribute to the development of infrastructure projects that they have identified as their priorities."
She noted that USTDA provides funding for feasibility studies technical assistance, and pilot projects. It also funds partnership-building activities between government and private stakeholders to support shared goals.
She noted that USTDA provides funding for feasibility studies technical assistance, and pilot projects. It also funds partnership-building activities between government and private stakeholders to support shared goals.
“We want to make sure that these projects get implemented. So, making sure that financiers have the confidence in the projects through having them properly prepared is where we put the focus on and we are very excited about the strength of the portfolio," Ebong said.
“We want to make sure that these projects get implemented. So, making sure that financiers have the confidence in the projects through having them properly prepared is where we put the focus on and we are very excited about the strength of the portfolio," Ebong said.
Talking about partnership opportunities between India and the US for green hydrogen, the USTDA Director said: “We are very interested in exploring collaboration in this new technology. As we continue these discussions, we are absolutely looking forward to participate in the conversation and see what we can in that subject area."
Talking about partnership opportunities between India and the US for green hydrogen, the USTDA Director said: “We are very interested in exploring collaboration in this new technology. As we continue these discussions, we are absolutely looking forward to participate in the conversation and see what we can in that subject area."
She also said the USTDA has announced a feasibility study funding that will enable agile networks to expand broadband connectivity to more than 30 million underserved people in rural and Per-urban communities in 16 Indian states.
She also said the USTDA has announced a feasibility study funding that will enable agile networks to expand broadband connectivity to more than 30 million underserved people in rural and Per-urban communities in 16 Indian states.
Observing that aviation is an area with immense opportunities, she said that the agency is looking at expanding its aviation portfolio in India and would look to work in terms of airport master planning, air traffic management, navigation and security technologies.
Observing that aviation is an area with immense opportunities, she said that the agency is looking at expanding its aviation portfolio in India and would look to work in terms of airport master planning, air traffic management, navigation and security technologies.