USTR graphic on India trade deal shows map with undivided J&K; netizens say ‘message to Pak'

When the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) shared a post on X highlighting India–US trade following the new deal, a detail drew attention.

Rather than the trade sectors, it was the map of India in the post that stood out. The map promoting the agreement depicted India as a single, undivided territory including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and Aksai Chin.

The United States Trade Representative said in a post on X, “From tree nuts and dried distillers’ grains to red sorghum and fresh and processed fruit, the U.S.-India Agreement will provide new market access for American products.”

Additionally, the map also depicts the Aksai Chin region in northeastern Ladakh as part of India.

In the past, maps released by the U.S. government or the State Department typically showed a clear demarcation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reflecting Pakistan’s sensitivities. However, the latest map issued by the Trump administration appears to disregard Pakistan’s claims altogether.

While India has always asserted that Jammu and Kashmir (including Ladakh) is an integral part of the country and that its territorial claims need no external validation, the U.S. action carries strategic significance.

It represents a clear and intentional shift from previous U.S. portrayals.

Netizens react Social media users reacted enthusiastically to the map. At the time of reporting, the post had been shared 1,500 times, received 429 comments, garnered 6,200 likes, and saved in 494 bookmarks.

A user said, “ Pakistan keeps bootlicking the USA. Meanwhile, the USA shows the correct map of India.”

Another user noted, “Indians are very patriotic, they take insults very seriously. Countries can pressurize the Indian govt but not the citizens. Indian consumers might not touch US exports. Entire nation might disown US Goods if tariff arent set to 0 very soon. Me as an Indian, will not buy American product untill tariff will not be zero.”

View full Image Netizens react to the viral post.

A user added, "Yeh Dil Maange More."

A user asked, “US is suddenly remembering the actual map of India. A part of the deal? or buttering up Indians?”

Another joked, “Pakistan will cry for POK being shown in India by USA😅.”

A user emphasised the significance of the move, noting, “The US Department acknowledges the Indian Map. This is a government handle, and the Map shown is a deliberate acceptance rather than a mistake. Americans never make such mistakes.”

Another added, “USA showing PoK and Aksai Chin as part of India!!! Our correct map is a win for us.”

“Thanks for conveying to Pakistan that their Azad Kashmir province belongs to India, by representation of the correct map of India in your graphics,” a user noted.

Status of PoK on Indian map: Here's what MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh said Earlier on August 1, 2025, in a written reply by the Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, said in a written response, "It has been India’s consistent and principled position that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral parts of India. This was enunciated in the unanimously adopted 1994 Resolution of the Indian Parliament."

He added, "The official maps published by the Government of India unambiguously represent entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the territories illegally occupied by Pakistan, as parts of the Union of India.

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh noted that Pakistan has been in illegal occupation of parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. “Government of India has consistently called upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal and forcible occupation. Government of India has lodged strong protests with the Government of Pakistan and rejects all attempts by it to bring material change in these occupied territories,” he added.

India-US trade deal India and the United States revealed a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at reducing tariffs on Indian goods.

The joint statement, issued on Friday, followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement last week to cut import tariffs on India, six months after imposing high taxes to pressure New Delhi into reducing its dependence on inexpensive Russian crude.

According to the deal, tariffs on Indian goods would drop from 25% to 18%, following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agreement to halt purchases of Russian oil, Trump stated.