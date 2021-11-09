NEW DELHI: UTI International on Tuesday launched an Indian Government Bond ETF (exchange-traded fund) which is listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange (AEX).

Titled the UTI India Sovereign Bond ETF, the fund will track the performance of the Nifty India Select 7 Government Bond Index, which comprises top 7 most-liquid, local currency sovereign bonds.

Nifty India Select 7 Government Bond Index has been specifically created by NSE Indices and the methodology is designed for global investors considering favorable factors such as high secondary market liquidity, high unutilised limits for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and also giving preference to government bonds categorised under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) by RBI, said UTI in its statement.

The ETF is domiciled in Ireland and structured in compliance with the European regulatory framework of UCITS (Undertaking for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities). The investment manager of the ETF is UTI AMC’s Singapore based subsidiary UTI International Ltd.

“This ETF will allow global investors to access India’s vibrant government securities market without having to deal with the complex access procedures typically associated with Indian fixed income. As India becomes increasingly relevant on the global investment landscape, investors will seek Indian yield in addition to equity returns. While India is presently not included in global fixed income benchmarks, this ETF could mark an inflection point in recognition of India’s bond markets," said the company in its statement.

Imtaiyazur Rahman, CEO, UTI AMC, said, “UTI has had a history of launching innovative products and this ETF will connect Indian fixed income markets with the world and drive global investments to India. We are proud to have partnered with NSE Indices and BofA Securities to bring this ETF to life."

