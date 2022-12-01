NEW DELHI : Eight power utilities including Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (JBVNL), Hubli Electricity Supply Company of Karnataka, Gujarat Power Corp Ltd and Essel Saurya Company of Rajasthan are under the Centre’s radar for delayed payments of their monthly dues and may be barred from the power exchanges.

Delay in payment of dues by some these utilities run as high as 20 days and the total dues stand at over ₹325 crore, according to data on the power ministry’s PRAAPTI portal.

JBVNL alone has dues of ₹205.36 crore and has been defaulting on the payment for 16 days till the trigger date of 1 December, according to the data. The other discom in the list, Hubli Electricity Supply Company Ltd has defaulted for a day with dues worth ₹1.54 crore.

Citing data from the Central Transmission Utility (CTU), the PRAAPTI portal showed that six designated Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) customers also have defaulted on their payments.

Gujarat Power Corporation Limited, Radhanesda has dues of ₹62.36 crore, followed by, Essel Saurya Co of Rajasthan Ltd ( ₹6.83 crore), AP Solar Power Corporation Pvt Ltd ( ₹14.79 crore), Powerica Ltd ( ₹14.79 crore), Betam Wind Energy Pvt Ltd ( ₹9.25 crore). These five have defaulted on their dues for the past 20 days.

Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited has defaulted for 17 days on its dues of ₹8.43 cr. As per the new late payment surcharge rules, in case of non-payment of dues after two-and-a-half months from presentation of bill, “short-term access for sale and purchase of electricity including in the power exchange shall be regulated entirely“.