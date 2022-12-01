Utilities under radar over payment delays1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 11:35 PM IST
Delay in payment of dues by some these utilities run as high as 20 days & the total dues stand at over ₹325 crore.
NEW DELHI : Eight power utilities including Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (JBVNL), Hubli Electricity Supply Company of Karnataka, Gujarat Power Corp Ltd and Essel Saurya Company of Rajasthan are under the Centre’s radar for delayed payments of their monthly dues and may be barred from the power exchanges.