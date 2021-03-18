As many as ten inmates at the Kanpur jail have tested positive for Covid-19 , the jail superintendent said on Wednesday, reported ANI.

"Ten prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kanpur jail. All of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to L1 level hospital established at the jail," said RK Jaiswal, the jail superintendent.

Containment measures in state

Meanwhile, although the Covid-19 cases are seeing a surge yet again in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ruled out the possibility of a night curfew or lockdown.

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

According to reports, the CM has adopted a "two-pronged strategy" to deal with the spike. The state health minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the government machinery is concentrating more on the preventive steps.

However, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC between 17 March-30 April as a precautionary measure in view of upcoming festivals.

Holi, Good Friday, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti will fall in the duration.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has also issued orders under section 144 criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent gatherings.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday that pushed the district's tally to 25,693, official data showed. The active cases in the district reached 76 from 78 the previous day.

On the whole, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 2,014 from 1,912 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,150 and the death toll reached 8,751 on Wednesday.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via