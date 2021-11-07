With 10 more people testing positive for the Zika virus in Kanpur city, the cumulative tally of the mosquito-borne disease in the Uttar Pradesh district has reached 89, said chief medical officer Dr Nepal Singh on Sunday.

Prior to this, the Kannauj district had on Saturday reported its first Zika virus case when a 45-year-old male who was staying at Shivrajpur village tested positive.

"After the Zika-positive man complained of fever, the doctors took his sample on November 3. The health department got alert as soon as he tested positive," a medical official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Samples of 19 people who came in contact with the active person have been taken for investigation," they added.

In view of the rapid surge in Zika cases, Dr Anil Nigam, the chief medical superintendent of Ursala Hospital had said on Saturday that all hospitals are making arrangements for the treatment of virus-infected people.

“Our team is regularly inspecting the city and municipal corporation teams have also been deployed for the fogging to destroy mosquito breeding points," said Nigam.

"Zika virus infection is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. In this case, special caution is required. Arrangements have been made in all hospitals for the treatment of virus-infected people. The health of each patient is being monitored. Surveillance has been improved," the doctor said.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also earlier instructed officials to speed up sanitisation work as the Zika virus cases spread.

"Infection with the Zika virus is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. Considering the seriousness, special caution is required. Dengue testing should also be intensified. Arrangements should have been made in all hospitals. The health of each patient should be continuously monitored," the chief minister added.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

