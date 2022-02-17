OPEN APP
Uttar Pradesh: 13 people die after falling into a well in Kushinagar, PM Modi conveys condolences
As many as thirteen people mostly women and children lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. 

“The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load,the slab broke," saidAkhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone.

District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam said to reporters, "We have got to know that 11 people have died and two others have been seriously injured after they accidentally fell into a well. This happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke."

"An ex-gratia of 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences ad tweeted in Hindi," The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help." 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the accident of falling in a well in Nebua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar. "He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured," tweeted the office of the Chief Minister.

Further probe into the matter is currently underway.

