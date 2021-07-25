As many as 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh that do not have any medical colleges will get one through PPP (public-private partnership) mode in the next six months, said state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

"Medical colleges are important institutions for better, superior and special health care facilities. After 70 years of Independence, there were 12 state medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. With the cooperation of the Centre and the state government using its own resources, in 2020-21, around 32 medical colleges were built or were given approval," he said.

“In 16 districts, where there are no medical colleges, the state government is planning to establish medical colleges through the PPP mode in the next six months," he added.

The CM said in the coming future, all 75 districts will have a medical college. According to him, his government had either built or sanctioned a total of 32 medical colleges in the state in its term.

He also announced that the nine new medical colleges that are ready will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all together, after the National Medical Council approves them.

He also said that in recent years, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) had begun in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur. The prime minister is scheduled to formally inaugurate the Gorakhpur AIIMS in October.









