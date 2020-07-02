Uttar Pradesh: 17 Tablighi Jamaat members released on bail1 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2020, 11:37 AM IST
Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti on Wednesday ordered their release on surety of ₹25,000 each.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti on Wednesday ordered their release on surety of ₹25,000 each.
BAHRAICH : Seventeen members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand, who were arrested in March, have been released on bail, police said on Thursday.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti on Wednesday ordered their release on surety of ₹25,000 each.
The foreigners, 10 from Indonesia and seven from Thailand, were arrested in March under various sections, including the Passport Act, the Foreigners' Act and the Epidemic Act.
They were in jail from April 11 after completing their quarantine period.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated