Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh: 17 Tablighi Jamaat members released on bail
They were in jail from April 11 after completing their quarantine period.

Uttar Pradesh: 17 Tablighi Jamaat members released on bail

1 min read . 11:37 AM IST PTI

Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti on Wednesday ordered their release on surety of 25,000 each.

BAHRAICH : Seventeen members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand, who were arrested in March, have been released on bail, police said on Thursday.

Seventeen members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand, who were arrested in March, have been released on bail, police said on Thursday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti on Wednesday ordered their release on surety of 25,000 each.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti on Wednesday ordered their release on surety of 25,000 each.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The foreigners, 10 from Indonesia and seven from Thailand, were arrested in March under various sections, including the Passport Act, the Foreigners' Act and the Epidemic Act.

They were in jail from April 11 after completing their quarantine period. 

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated