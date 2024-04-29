In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and sexually assaulted multiple times for three days by a man for rejecting his marriage proposal. The incident was reported on April 21 when the girl’s mother filed a complaint with Dhaurahra police in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Aman, has been arrested and remanded to jail in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday.

The accused, Aman, had kidnapped the victim while she was returning home on April 19. Shockingly, the accused, allegedly also burned her face with a hot iron rod and branded his name.

"The accused burnt my face with a rod and wrote his name, while his sister and mother were holding me. I kept shouting, but no one came to save us," reported India Today, quoting the victim.

“The man works at a salon in Hyderabad. He wanted to marry the girl. When she refused, he wrote his name on both her cheeks," TOI quoted SHO (Dhaurahra), Dinesh Singh, as saying.

However, on April 21, the girl somehow managed to escape from captivity and and returned home. Following this, the family members lodged a complaint.

Police said further investigation in the case is underway.

Initially, the accused was booked under various sections, including 504 (intentional insult). However, sections of rape and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were added after the survivor's statement was recorded before a magistrate.

