UP girl raped for 3 days, face branded with accused's name in UP's Lakhimpur-Kheri
A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was kidnapped, raped, and had her face branded with an iron rod for refusing a marriage proposal. The accused, Aman, has been apprehended and charged
In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and sexually assaulted multiple times for three days by a man for rejecting his marriage proposal. The incident was reported on April 21 when the girl’s mother filed a complaint with Dhaurahra police in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.