A building collapsed at Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh at 3 AM on Monday. According to the latest updates by ANI news agency, two people have lost their lives and 12 have been rescued so far while four are still trapped under the debris.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

"Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki...We have rescued 12 people...we have got information that three-four people are likely still trapped under the debris.. two have died," he added.

Superintendent of Police Barabanki District Dinesh Kumar Singh said that the 12 injured were then sent to the district hospital for treatment."During the treatment, two people succumbed to their injuries and died. Eight others in critical condition were sent to Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU).

The injured that have been sent to the KGMU for treatment have been identified as Mehak (12),Shakeela (50), Sultan (24), Kulsum (47) Zainab Fatima (7), Zafarul Hasan (20), Salman (26) and Sameer (16).

Two people have been discharged after first aid treatment at the district hospital," added the official. The two injured who have been discharged from the district hospital are Mohammed Azam (18) and Altamas (11).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families. CM Adityanath has instructed senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot of the incident and conduct relief work. He also issued directions to the officials to take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment.

According to the SP, the two deceased have been identified as Roshni Bano (22) and Hakimuddin (28), both residents of Barabanki district's Fatehpur town.

Citing the local residents, the SP said that the building was not dilapidated and had been built only a few years back.