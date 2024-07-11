Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 16 injured after double-decker bus collides with truck in Hathras

A double-decker bus collides with a truck in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in two deaths and 16 injuries near Toli village of Thana Sikandrarao in Hathras.

A double-decker bus collided with a truck near Toli village of Thana Sikandrarao in Hathras. (Photo: ANI)
A double-decker bus collided with a truck near Toli village of Thana Sikandrarao in Hathras. (Photo: ANI)

Two people have been killed, and 16 people have sustained injuries after a double-decker bus they were travelling by rammed into a parked truck in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

As reported by ANI, the incident occurred in the Toli village of Hathras under the Sikandara Rao police station limits.

 

“Two people have died in this accident and about 16 people are injured”, said Ashish Kumar, District Magistrate, Hathras.

According to District Magistrate Ashish Kumar, the incident occurred when a double-decker bus traveling from Miyanganj to Chandigarh collided with a truck parked on the roadside in Toli village under Sikandara Rao police station. The accident, attributed to negligence on the part of the bus driver, tragically resulted in the loss of two lives and left 16 individuals injured.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Aggarwal promptly mobilized police officials to the scene. They conducted a swift rescue operation to assist those involved in the accident.

The injured, meanwhile, have been admitted to the hospital.

An investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

