Uttar Pradesh: 281 deaths, 17,775 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 17,775 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed the infection count to 15,80,980. The state reported 281 daily deaths, pushing the toll to 16,646, UP's health department said.

Out of the total 281 deaths, Lucknow reported the highest fatalities (35), followed by Kanpur and Ghaziabad (16), Meerut (15), Bahraich (12) Gautam Buddh Nagar (11), Jhansi, Mahoba, and Ghazipur (10), Gorakhpur (9), Hardoi (8) Mathura, and Shahjahanpur (7), Varanasi, Muradabad, Chandauli, Sitapur, and Ambedkar Nagar (6).

Rest all the districts reported between zero- five deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday, the state's health department noted.

The number of active cases in the state has come down by over 1.06 lakh in the past 12 days, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. The Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 86% in the state, Prasad added.

On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh Covid-19 active cases, and the number currently stands at 2,04,658, the official said. With this, the total number of patients in the state who have recovered from the infection has risen to 13,59,676, Prasad said.

In the past 24 hours, while the state reported 17,775 fresh cases, 19,425 people recovered from the disease, he said.

So far, over 4.39 crore samples have been tested in the state and it includes the more than 2.53 lakh samples tested on Wednesday, Prasad said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,45,108 are in home isolation, he said.

