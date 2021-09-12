The Uttar Pradesh government has declared 34 districts coronavirus-free. An official spokesman said that there is no active case in 34 of the total 75 districts of the state. Additionally, no new case was found in 65 districts during testing in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 184 active Covid-19 cases in the state. Uttar Pradesh is among the group of states which have the least active cases.

States and UTs that have less than 200 active cases at present are--Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadar, and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The state yesterday reported only 14 fresh cases from Agra (3), Gautam Budhnagar (2), Bijnore (2), and one each from Prayagraj, Badaun, Varanasi, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar.

The health officials tested 2.17 lakh samples in 24 hours. Cumulatively, 7.47 crore Covid tests have been conducted, so far.

In the past 24 hours, 19 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 16,86,468, it said.

UP's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.7%.

Meanwhile, the state's Firozabad district is reeling from dengue infections. The death toll due to viral fever and dengue rose to 58 and over 100 new patients were hospitalised on Saturday.

Firozabad, around 50 km from Agra and 320 km from Lucknow, has been battling an outbreak of dengue and deadly viral fever for the past three weeks now, with most of the victims being children.

Some cases have also been found in neighbouring Mathura, Agra and Mainpuri. At least 16 confirmed cases of dengue were detected in Agra on Saturday.

