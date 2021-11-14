UP Covid status: 47 of 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh have now been declared free of Covid as the recovery going up to 98.7%. “No active cases in 47 districts," tweeted Shishir, Director Information & Public Relations.

No active cases in 47 districts. — Shishir🇮🇳 (@ShishirGoUP) November 14, 2021

Among the districts with zero active cases are Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Fatehpur, Firozabad, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Kasganj, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Rampur, Sitapur and Unnao.

Covid numbers in the most populous state have been coming down sharply with total active cases now under double digit. Shishir informed that as many as 67 districts reported no new cases in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the active case count of Uttar Pradesh stands at 99.

So far, UP has now administered more than 14 crore doses.

