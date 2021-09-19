In Uttar Pradesh's Agra district seven children have died due to viral fever so far in September.

A 14-year-old boy died in Chachiha village on Sunday morning, two siblings died in Fatehpur Sikri's Rasoolpur village on Saturday evening, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Arun Kumar Srivastav told PTI.

Two deaths were reported from Giriraj Dham Colony under Itimad-ud-Daulah police station area and one death was reported from Nunhai locality on Thursday. One child died in Khadia village of Khandoli.

Srivastav said, “The peculiar thing about this fever is that we are getting very little time for treatment and people are dying quickly."

However, he dismissed the reports that dengue was the cause of the two deaths reported from Rasoolpur.

So far this year, 61 dengue cases have been reported from Agra. While 41 patients have recovered, 20 are undergoing treatment at government hospitals.

CMO further urged people to immediately visit a government hospital or a community health centre in case they experience symptoms like high fever, vomiting and dizziness.

On steps being taken by the administration for the prevention of dengue, Srivastav said the health department is organising awareness and medical camps in villages and cities and fogging is being carried out.

Meanwhile, over 250 patients, including several children, have been admitted to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur over the past month, following a viral fever outbreak in the city.

No deaths have, however, been reported due to these diseases.

"More than 250 patients of viral fever have been admitted to our hospital since a month or so. Most patients have recovered while some patients with viral pneumonia have developed complications. The fatality rate is pretty low. Also, 25 patients have been admitted for Dengue, including 10 children and some have been admitted for malaria as well. However, no one has died due to these diseases at the hospital," Dr. Sanjay Kala, the in-charge of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital told ANI on Saturday.

Dr. Manish Yadav, the in-charge of Maternal, Child Hospital said: "We have around 200 children admitted in our hospital for diseases like fever, tuberculosis, meningitis, gastroenteritis etc. We have 15-20 children who are admitted for viral fever, they are recovering well. Also, one child is confirmed to have Dengue."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.