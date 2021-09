"More than 250 patients of viral fever have been admitted to our hospital since a month or so. Most patients have recovered while some patients with viral pneumonia have developed complications. The fatality rate is pretty low. Also, 25 patients have been admitted for Dengue, including 10 children and some have been admitted for malaria as well. However, no one has died due to these diseases at the hospital," Dr. Sanjay Kala, the in-charge of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital told ANI on Saturday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}